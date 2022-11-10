Golden Eagles Golf Championship to be held in Hyderabad from Nov 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championships will be held in Hyderabad at the Boulder Hills Golf Club on November 20.

The event will start in New Delhi on November 13 and move to Hyderabad for the second leg. United Kingdom’s professionals Rachel Drummond and Bellangel will be star attraction of the event.

Paul Barrington – World Trick Shot Champion and by far the world’s best golf trick-shot artist, will also be present showing his skills on the course. India’s World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev will also be participating in this event along with other top amateur golfers from across the country.