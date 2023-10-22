Good outing for Arya Warriors in Telangana Premier Golf League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: Arya Warriors team impressed in the group d of the Telangana Premier Golf League to secure a place in quarterfinals on Sunday.

In the final decider round 5, the Warriors accumulated 18.5 points. The team’s fine performance was marked by players Bollavaram Vikas Reddy, Veeran Babu, Md Faheem and Nagi Reddy Yaram Ips emerged victorious in all their matches, contributing 3 points each to the team’s tally.

Ramesh Babu Kilaru secured 2.5 points, while Chakradhar Gadde added 2 points to the team’s total. The team’s cumulative score of 18.5 points was enough to propel Arya Warriors into the last eight stage of the competition. The quarterfinal ties are scheduled to take place on October 29.