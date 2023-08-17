Gopichand shines for Khammam in Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Gopichand shone with a hat-trick to take Khammam to a comfortable 4-0 win over Adilabad in the 9th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship at the PJR Football Ground in Pebbair, Wanaparthy on Thursday.

In the other ties, hosts Wanaparthy defeated Nalgonda 3-0. Mahahbubnagar had a disappointing day losing both their ties against Medak and Karimnagar 1-3 and 0-2 respectively. Ranga Reddy cruised past 3-0 over Nizamabad.

Results: Medak 3 (Sauood 1, Mubeen 1, Srikanth 1) bt Mahabubnagar 1 (Sampath 1); Wanaparthy 3 (Ajaz,Mahesh, Vinod) bt Nalgonda 0; Ranga Reddy 3 (Camey,Aakash,Samuel) bt Nizamabad 0; Khammam 4 (Gopichand 3, Santosh 1) bt Adilabad 0; Karimnagar 2 (Vijay 2) bt Mahabubnagar 1 (Sai Krishna).