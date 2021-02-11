Government employee commits suicide in Sangareddy

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Rathod, working as junior assistant.

By | Published: 5:03 pm

Sangareddy: A 26-year-old government employee working in Sangareddy committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Midhi Bazar in Sangareddy town on late on Wednesday night.

He was found hanging from a ceiling fan by his family members when they woke up on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Rathod, working as junior assistant. Neighbours said family disputes may be the reason for his decision to end his life. A case has been registered by Sangareddy police and investigation is on.

