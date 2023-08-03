Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha with a voice vote on Thursday. The Bill is to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act 1991.

It empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees. It also has a provision of constitution of the National Capital Civil Service Authority.

The authority consists of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary of Delhi, and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi. The Authority will make recommendations to Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters. The Centre had brought an ordinance in this regard in May this year.

