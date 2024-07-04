Hyderabad resident approaches NHRC over ‘appalling’ conditions in govt schools

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 11:04 PM

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident knocked the doors of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over ‘appalling’ conditions in the government run schools in the State.

In his complaint to NHRC on July 2, Sravan Vurappali stated that the condition of the government-run schools is ‘appalling’ and ‘detrimental’ to the well-being and educational development of students.

He alleged that many schools lack basic infrastructure such as adequate classrooms, functional toilets, clean drinking water facilities, and safe playgrounds. He also alleged that sanitary conditions in several schools are extremely poor, posing serious health risks to both students and teachers.

The Hyderabad resident mentioned that schools do not have any budget to hire scavengers or workers required to keep school premises clean. He also alleged that food quality is unhygienic and sometimes many living creatures appear in the food of the students.

After perusal of the complaint, the NHRC, which sent the complaint copy to the Chief Secretary on Thursday, called for a report within four weeks.