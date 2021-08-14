Government schools see ‘reverse migration’ in Telangana

This academic year, 1,14,415 students from private schools joined government, local body, model, urban residential schools and KGBVs across the State in Classes 1 to 12

Hyderabad: Government schools in Telangana are giving private schools a run for their money. Over a lakh students from private schools have joined government schools across the State so far in this academic year.

According to details from the Directorate of School Education (DSE), 1,14,415 students from private schools joined government, local body, model, urban residential schools and KGBVs across the State in Classes 1 to 12.

The trend, in fact, was not limited to this academic year. A total of 68,813 students had shifted from private schools to government schools under the DSE during 2019-20.

Apart from initiatives taken up by the State government including imparting free quality education with well-qualified teachers, other factors like exorbitant fees by private school managements and challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic were prompting parents to shift their wards to government schools, DSE officials said.

“Earlier, there was migration from government to private schools. Now, there is a reverse migration due to free quality education being provided in government-run schools,” officials said.

For 2021-22, government and local body schools have recorded 1,25,034 admissions in just three months — June, July and August. During 2020-21, admissions in Class I in local body and government schools stood at 1,50,071.

“Given the pandemic situation, the admissions will continue for some more time,” officials.

During the pandemic, private and corporate schools are charging a bomb even for online classes. Besides, several students are being taken out from online classes over fee arrears. On the other hand, to ensure students of government-run schools do not miss out on academics, the State government had launched digital classes through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels.

