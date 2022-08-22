Governor lauds two students of Mancherial for drawing skills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Credits: twitter/DrTamilisaiGuv

Mancherial: Two students belonging to Mancherial district received certificates of recognition of their feat etched on the International Wonder Book of Records from Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Monday.

The students Vedanth Sai and Siddanth Sai, sons of Vennampalli Ravinder from district headquarters, attempted to enter their feat of drawing 75 maps of India using 75 types of seeds to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations. Their feat was scripted on the IWBR. While Vedanth is a Grade X student, Siddanth is studying class VIII at Carmel Convent High School of the town.

Madupu Ramprakash, IWBR state coordinator, said that the two students created a record by drawing the maps of the country with seeds of crops grown in India. He stated that the two were raising awareness among the public over many issues with the help of their art works.

He added that the governor appreciated the boys for producing thought-provoking drawing skills.