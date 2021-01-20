Govt always ready to solve issues of Gangaputras: Talasani

Minister said CM KCR had a complete understanding of people’s issues and was implementing many programmes aimed at the development of all sections of society

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said the State government was always ready to resolve the issues of Backward Classes, and the Gangaputra community was no exception.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had a complete understanding of people’s issues and was implementing many programmes aimed at the development of all sections of society.

The Minister held a meeting with the fisheries officials and representatives of the Gangaputra community here. During the meeting, he reiterated that he had no intention of hurting the Gangaputra community about fishing rights and was only trying to lift the spirits of the Mudiraj community while addressing a gathering at the stone-laying ceremony of the Mudiraj Bhavan at Kokapet recently. He said he was ready to apologise if the members of the Gangaputra community were hurt.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Gangaputra community took up their issues with the Minister who, in turn, promised to solve them soon. He promised to hold a special meeting soon. “I too come from the backward community. I have always tried my best to resolve any issue brought to my notice by the Gangaputra and Mudiraj communities,” he added.

