Govt fully prepared to address flood situation: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar reviewed the flood situation in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: The State government was fully prepared and made all arrangements to address any emergency situation in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the State, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister on Monday visited Bhadrachalam and reviewed the flood situation as the river Godavari crossed the third warning level and reached 53.40 feet at 6 pm at Bhadrachalam in the district.

Later he held a meeting with district officials and discussed the flood relief measures taken by the district administration and arrangements made to rehabilitate people in flood affected villages on the banks of river Godavari in the district.

The minister informed that the Chief Minister K Chadrashekhar Rao suggested to him to stay put at Bhadrachalam to monitor the flood situation. With huge inflows from upstream projects and heavy rains in its catchment Godavari unusually reached third warning level on July 11 itself though such an occurrence normally takes place in August month.

The district administration was on highest alert and ready to meet any emergency situation even if the flood level in the river reaches 60 feet. As many as 24 NDRF personnel were available to respond promptly to emergency situations, he said.

The police and revenue officials have to take strict control measures to prevent people from travelling on low level causeways on overflowing streams. The RTC officials should not ply buses on water-logged causeways and patrolling should be intensified, Ajay Kumar suggested.

Flood relief measures have to be continued even after there was a decline in rainfall. Quality food, supply of fresh water and uninterrupted power supply has to be ensured at relief centres.

Enough medicines along with anti-venom injections have to be kept ready for emergency medical services. Electricity authorities should stop power supply wherever there was a possibility of electric short circuits and distribution lines being in a dangerous position, the minister said.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that in 17 areas of the district the roads were inundated with rainwater and transportation was restricted. As many as 21, 000 sandbags were ready for embankment conservation of irrigation tanks.

A total of 30 rehabilitation centres have been set up in the flooded areas. Around 32 pregnant women who were ready to give birth in the next 15 days have been identified and shifted to hospitals. Around 180 persons of 44 families were shifted to relief centres.

Sectorial officers have been appointed to supervise the relief efforts in each mandal. Emergency help lines at Collector office, RDO office, Bhadrachalam sub collector office arranged to assist the public in the case of any emergency, Durishetty added.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, MLAs P Veeraiah and M Nageshwar Rao, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G and ITDA PO P Gautam accompanied the minister.