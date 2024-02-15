Govt Girls School in Siddipet to get computer lab

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 06:23 PM

Siddipet: Government Girls School Siddipet will have a computer lab on its premises with the efforts of the Former Minister T Harish Rao.

To provide corporate-level education to the students Harish Rao has decided to set up the lab with an outlay of Rs 50 lakhs of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The management of the school has also set up eight screens in English Medium classrooms apart from buying 21 computers for the lab. The teachers will teach on digital boards and using videos.

Earlier, the Former Minister had set up computer labs in Indira Nagar Public School and Multipurpose High School in Siddipet town. The school management said that the work of the labs was nearing completion. It will be opened for the students shortly by Harish Rao.

The students and their parents have thanked Harish Rao for his constant efforts to improve the facilities.