Govt imposes 40 per cent export duty on onion to improve local supplies

By PTI Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

IANS Photo

New Delhi: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.

The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September.