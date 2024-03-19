Rythu Sangham demands Rs.25,000 compensation per acre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 09:28 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that farmers suffered heavy losses due to the hailstorm and rains in different areas across the State, Telangana Rythu Sangham demanded the State government to pay a compensation of Rs.25,000 per acre.

Apart from paddy, maize, jowar, tobacco, ground nut, chilly, onions and horticulture farmers had incurred losses as standing crops were lost.

As paddy farmers were suffering due to lack of sufficient water, the unseasonal rains that have been lashing since last two days, had damaged the standing crops, Telangana Rythu Sangham Secretary P Padma said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The State government should survey the crop loss suffered by farmers in Nizamabad, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu and Rangareddy. Compensation of Rs.25,000 per acre should be paid to the farmers, she demanded.

This apart, a farmer had died after an electricity pole collapsed at Rajanna Sircilla. The State government should extend financial assistance of Rs.10 lakh to the deceased farmer’s family, she added.