Govt land grabbing case: Mahabubabad police register case against Nellikuduru ZPTC

Nellikuduru ZPTC (BRS) Srinivas Reddy Mekapothula (A-2) and another individual named Raju Gandhari was booked for their alleged involvement in encroaching upon govt land and subsequently selling it to unsuspecting individuals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Mahabubabad: The Mahabubabad Town police have registered a case against Nellikuduru ZPTC (BRS) Srinivas Reddy Mekapothula (A-2) and another individual named Raju Gandhari for their alleged involvement in encroaching upon government land and subsequently selling it to unsuspecting individuals. The case has been filed under Section 447, 427 R/W 34 IPC, and Section 3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).

The incident, which occurred on the 24th of the previous month, has only now come to light. The police initiated the case based on a formal complaint lodged by local Tahsildar M Emmanual.

Reports suggest that the accused duo managed to encroach upon 2.17 acres of land, located in Survey No: 551/355/21. They are alleged to have then sold the encroached land to various individuals at a rate of Rs 5 lakh per Gunta. In response to these allegations, revenue officials have taken swift action to reclaim the encroached land and have demarcated its boundaries accurately since there are over 1300 acres of government land.

