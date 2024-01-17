Telangana govt orders to lift 1 TMCft from Anantha Sagar to Ranganayaka Sagar

Following the directions of the State government on Wednesday, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has said that the irrigation officials will release the lifted water for the Yasangi needs of Siddipet farmers on January 20.

File Photo: Ranganayaka Sagar

Siddipet: The State government has ordered the irrigation officials to lift one TMCft of water from Anantha Sagar reservoir to Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir by operating lifts for three days beginning from January 18.

Former Minister T Harish Rao had requested the State government lift the water earlier. Rao met Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy during the Assembly sessions on this regard and he also spoke to the Irrigation Minister last Sunday over the phone.

Since the Ranganayaka Sagar has 50,000 acres of ayacut, Rao has asked the irrigation department to lift 1.5TMCft water into the reservoir Currently, the reservoir has 1.5TMCft of water against its full capacity of 3TMCft.