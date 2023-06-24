Jogulamba Gadwal: 4,405 candidates attend certificate verification process for SI, constable posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Jogulamba Gadwal: The certificate verification process of the candidates selected for the posts of constable and Sub-Inspector from Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts was completed, SP K Srujana informed on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, she said out of 4967 candidates selected for the posts of SI and constable from the two districts, 4405 candidates attended the certificate verification process conducted from June 14 to 24.

The SP appreciated the officers and staff for completing the process online as per TSLPRB rules and regulations without any inconvenience to the candidates.

