Sircilla youth gets job in ISRO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A youngster from Sircilla town, Manchikatla Sushanth Varma, has landed a scientist job in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He got the job at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sushanth Varma, who completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Karimnagar, studied intermediate in Vivekananda College. Later, he completed his B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology. Interested in research right from his childhood, Sushanth chose space science and got the scientist job in ISRO by becoming the topper in B.Tech.

Sushanth’s mother Sudharani is working as a teacher in Wardhannapet government school in Boinpalli mandal, while his father Rajesham is a coordinator in MEPMA of Sircilla municipality.