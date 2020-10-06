Govt striving to enhance education standards: KTR

In a high-level meeting, which was convened by the Ministers with the representatives of various private educational institutions at MCRHRD on Monday, Rama Rao said that the State government received number of suggestions from parents during the Covid-19 pandemic and all of them will be taken into consideration

By | Published: 12:46 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The State government is striving hard to enhance standards of education in Telangana, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said on Monday. In a high-level meeting, which was convened by the Ministers with the representatives of various private educational institutions at MCRHRD on Monday, Rama Rao said that the State government received number of suggestions from parents during the Covid-19 pandemic and all of them will be taken into consideration.

Rama Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy asked the heads of the educational institutions to be considerate regarding the salaries of teachers and lecturers of their respective institutions. The government is improving the facilities of institutions providing education from KG to PG and at the same time, frequently holding meetings with the heads of the private educational institutions to provide quality and affordable education to all, they said.

The IT department will provide support to engineering, polytechnic students in placements, Rama Rao said and added that government through Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) will help the students train, upskill and make them industry-ready. The IT Minister said the Telangana government has cleared the long-pending reimbursement fees amount for the welfare of the students.

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramchandran, Principal Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Arvind Kumar and secretaries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .