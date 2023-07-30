Govt teacher from Telangana wins FDAI honour

Dr Ravi Kumar Kola, a school assistant in English at ZPHS, Panthini, Inavole Mandal, has been selected for the Fulbright Distinguished Award for International Teachers Programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Dr Kola Ravi Kumar, SA at ZPHS, Panthini.

Hanamkonda: Dr Ravi Kumar Kola, a school assistant in English at ZPHS, Panthini, Inavole Mandal, has been selected for the Fulbright Distinguished Award for International Teachers Programme (FDAI). This prestigious honour is bestowed upon only a select few, and Dr Ravi Kumar is one of the six teachers chosen from India for this year’s programme.

The FDAI programme, which receives applications from 16 countries, is known for its intense competition, admitting only 50 teachers each year. Sponsored by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and administered by IREX, the programme aims to enhance international collaboration and promote cultural exchange among educators.

As part of the FDAI award, Dr Ravi Kumar will embark on a four-month academic journey at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, USA, from August 15 to December 14. The programme will be funded by a grant of $34,000, covering his travel expenses, accommodation and other related costs.

“After returning from the USA, I will be eligible to apply for the Fulbright Global Grants Programme. This programme provides funding for teachers to conduct workshops and seminars for other educators,” said Dr. Ravi Kumar, who has served as a State Resource Person for the prestigious Connected Learning Initiative (CLIx) program, a collaboration between TISS, Mumbai, and MIT, USA.