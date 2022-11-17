| Gpay Trends On Twitter Netizens Slam Gpay For Its Useless Rewards

#GPay trends on Twitter, netizens slam Gpay for its useless rewards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:43 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Source: Twitter/@GooglePayIndia

Hyderabad: Mobile payment apps like Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm, and others apps are used widely on a daily basis in India. According to Statista, Google Pay has the highest UPI app market share (43%) in India.

When GPay was first launched in India in 2018, the app used to give financial rewards to its users for making a transaction. But now people who are using GPay are getting frustrated with the app because of its useless rewards. Google seems to have changed the approach as it has been offering product discounts instead of cashback.

Netizens are taking to Twitter to vent their ire on GPay:

“#GPay @GooglePayIndia is excellent in rewarding useless vouchers and to rub salt on wounds it asks whether it was useful or not,” wrote one user.

“Trying to win a reward or cashback on G-pay is a myth(sic),” wrote another

“One of the useless payment platforms- #GPay rewards are really jokes(sic),” said a third user.

The mobile payment app still offers cashbacks; however, it now offers only one-digit cashback amounts.

It was initially launched in India as ‘Google Tez’, but Google renamed it ‘Google Pay’ in August 2018.

Check out the funny reactions here

When you realize that this part on #GPay is only useful to clean your mobile screen 😅 pic.twitter.com/1kGbtu72Nx — Kishore Emuru (@emurukishore14) November 14, 2022

Me wakeup in the morning with full positive thoughts…!!

~ But everytime this makes me feeling disappointed and reminds me I'm unlucky😐😏

What to do!?🚶‍♂️#GPay pic.twitter.com/dB5tCLdMpf — Ganesh (@ganeshrn18) November 15, 2022

My recent cashback with Google play. Such a big amount to hold #GPay pic.twitter.com/Pdp1z5B0GM — Kamal (@kamal_cd_7) November 13, 2022

I want to do fixed deposit (FD) of this Google pay reward any body can help me…..???#GPay #rewards #RewardsPoints pic.twitter.com/Pn7x7D3Zyy — Dr. Pankaj Upadhyaya (@Pankajudr) November 13, 2022