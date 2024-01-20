Google Pay enables payment of electricity bills in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 03:50 PM

Hyderabad: Google Pay announced the launch of its electricity bill payment service across the state of Telangana. This will enable users to conveniently pay their bills using the app.

As part of this initiative, Google Pay has partnered with the two state-owned electricity billers – The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). This collaboration expands the payment options for Google Pay users in the state, empowering them to settle their electricity bills seamlessly through the app.

In recent years, the state has witnessed a steady rise in the adoption of digital payments with more and more users opting for payment platforms to pay bills across various categories including DTH, internet, Gas, Fastag, Play Recharge and electricity. This new feature aims to deepen the acceptance of UPI payments in the state and is expected to attract a large number of new users to digital payments, a press release said.

Google Pay users can follow these steps to pay their electricity bills via the app

-Open Google Pay and select the “Pay Bills” option.

-Choose the “Electricity” category from the payment options.

-Search for either TSNPDCL or TSSPDCL as the electricity biller and select the relevant agency.

-Link your consumer account to complete the payment process.

-Enter the bill amount and use your UPI PIN to make the payment.