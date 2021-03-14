Graduates MLC Elections picks up after a slow start on Sunday

Hyderabad: After a slow start, polling picked up for the MLC elections by afternoon on Sunday.
According to the State Election Commission, till 12 noon, 20.05 poll per cent was recorded in Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy- Hyderabad Graduates Constituency and 21.77 per cent was recorded in the Warangal- Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.
Candidates from all the registered political parties have exercised their franchise.
TRS candidate from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Palla Rajeshwar Reddy cast his vote at Warangal, BJP candidate from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency, N. Ramchander Rao cast his vote at Tarnaka while TDP candidate from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar constituency, L. Ramana exercised his franchise at Upparpally, Rajendranagar. Independent candidate K. Nageshwar cast his vote at Himayathnagar.
At many polling centres, especially those in Shamirpet, Alwal, Uppal, Karmanghat, Vikarabad and other places, voters are standing in queues and awaiting their turn to cast the vote.
