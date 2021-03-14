Graduates MLC Elections picks up after a slow start on Sunday

According to the State Election Commission, till 12 noon, 20.05 poll per cent was recorded in Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy- Hyderabad Graduates Constituency and 21.77 per cent was recorded in the Warangal- Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.

Candidates from all the registered political parties have exercised their franchise.

TRS candidate from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Palla Rajeshwar Reddy cast his vote at Warangal, BJP candidate from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency, N. Ramchander Rao cast his vote at Tarnaka while TDP candidate from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar constituency, L. Ramana exercised his franchise at Upparpally, Rajendranagar. Independent candidate K. Nageshwar cast his vote at Himayathnagar.