Grand display of timeless classics

Craft Council of Telangana opens CCT Spaces with ‘INTERLACE’ a majestic display of India’s Heritage Jamdani woven by designer GAURANG

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Crafts Council of Telangana (CCT) opened its doors to ‘CCT Spaces’ — an artist, craftsmen souk today, with an inaugural ‘Interlace’ show by award-winning designer Gaurang – an extravagant exhibition showcasing the poetry of jamdani and tapestry weaving techniques from the loom to the connoisseur.

The sprawling artistically designed 20,000 sq. ft space was a perfect setting for Gaurang’s inspirational Jamdani weaving story — a museum-like display of 65 exquisite Indian hand-woven saris. The CCT Spaces breathed an ambiance that artisans, artists, craftsmen would love instantaneously, and presented a one-of-itskind platform to showcase their work dedicated to Handmade in India ethos.

The CCT Spaces offering included ‘Craft Wall’ in the Atrium depicts traditional craft that is accessible and can be architectural showpieces. Gaurang’s ‘Interlace’ was a magnificent display of weaves from different parts of India – Khadi A Canvas (Khadi saris with woven palla’s of Ravi Varma’s paintings in Tapisserie and Jamdani techniques),—an anthology of Jamdani — timeless classics from Dhaka, Kasi, Kota, Srikakulam, Uppada, Venkatgiri, created directly on the loom.

The display line up included – Meeth the exquisite fusion masterpieces, and – Gharohar Tapisserie, saris from Paithan and Kashmir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .