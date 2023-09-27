| Grand Farewell To Lord Ganesha In Old Karimnagar

People, who worshiped the lord Ganesha with pomp and splendor for the nine days, gave a grand farewell to him by immersing idols in different water bodies.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar particiapting in Ganesh immeresion at Chinthakunta SRSP canal in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Wednesday evening

Karimnagar: A grand farewell was given to the lord Ganesha across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

Besides placing idols in colorfully decorated vehicles, enthused devotees took out huge shobha yatras (processions) amid drum beats. Devotees including women and children danced to the tunes of devotional songs.

Public representatives including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Collectors, Police Commissioners, Police Superintendents and others participated in shobha yatra in different places.

In Karimnagar, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu started shobha yatra at number.1 Ganesh idol at tower circle by performing special prayers.

On the other hand, BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar started the procession of Ganesh idol installed at Mahashakthi temple by performing pujas.

Displaying the communal harmony, MIM town president Syed Ghulam Mohammed Hussein established a stall to supply water, buttermilk, badam milk and other cool drinks to the devotees taking part in shobha yatra. Inaugurating the stall, Minister Kamalakar appreciated organizers coming up with a sacred idea to crunch the thrust of devotees.

Three water bodies including Manakondur tanks, Kothapalli tank and Chinthakunta SRSP canal were identified to immerse idol from Karimnagar town. Officials made all facilities at immersion points.