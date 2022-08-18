Grand Nursery Mela begins at People’s Plaza

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated a four-day All India Horticulture, Agriculture, and Grand Nursery Mela at People’s Plaza at Necklace Road on Thursday.

The event, which will take place till August 22, will have over 140 stalls from different cities across the country. Gardening enthusiasts can visit mela to learn about different gardening methods, plant collections from all over the country, trends in terrace gardens, vertical gardens, and more.

The fair will be open from 11 am to 9 pm. The minister urged gardening enthusiasts to visit the mela since it serves as a good opportunity to learn about different gardening methods, plant collections from all over the country, and more.