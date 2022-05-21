Grasp current affairs well

Hyderabad: The best way to crack competitive exams is to be fully aware of what’s making news around the world and why

This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some sample questions with explanation:

Mahanadi coalfields are located in which State?

a. Jharkhand b. Chhattisgarh

c. West Bengal d. Odisha

Answer: d

Explanation: The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) located in Sambalpur, Odisha, has become the leading coal producing company in the country. It achieved this feat after its overall coal production crossed 157 million tonne (MT) in the financial year of 2021-22.

India’s first virtual Smart Grid Knowledge Centre was launched in?

a. Lucknow

b. Ahmedabad

c. Manesar

d. Indore

Answer: c

Explanation: The first-of-its-kind Virtual Smart Grid Knowledge Centre (SGKC) and Innovation Park was virtually launched by union Minister for Power Raj Kumar Singh in Manesar, Haryana, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. The SGKC will give a digital footprint of its physical setup, established by POWERGRID in 2018 at its centre in Manesar.

India’s first Gati Shakti

Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal was launched at?

a. Eastern railways

b. Northern railways

c. Southern railways

d. Western railways

Answer: a

Explanation: The first Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) was launched by the Indian Railways in Asansol division of Eastern Railways, under the PM Gati-Shakti programme. This private siding of Maithan Power Limited was commissioned by the Asansol division at Thaparnagar in Jharkhand.

March 14 is celebrated as?

1. International Day of Mathematics

2. International Day of Action for Rivers

3. World Consumer Rights Day

a. Only 1 and 3 b. Only 2 and 3

c. Only 1 and 2 d. 1,2,3

Answer: c

Explanation: The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is observed every year on March 14. The theme for 2022 IDM is Mathematics Unites. The International Day of Action for Rivers is celebrated every year on March 14. It was first marked in March 1997. The World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated every year on March 15. It is celebrated to raise global awareness about consumer rights, needs, and protect consumers across the globe against market abuses.

India’s first drone school was launched at?

a. Surat

b. Pune

c. Mumbai

d. Gwalior

Answer: d

Explanation: The India’s first drone school was jointly launched by union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on March 10, 2022. This drone school is one of the five drone schools planned to be opened in different cities of Madhya Pradesh. The other four cities are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Satna.

Which of the following is/are true?

1. Punjab State has launched Kaushalya Matritva Yojana

2. Chhattisgarh State has launched Kaushalya Matritva Yojana

3. Matrushakti Udyamita scheme was launched by Madhya Pradesh

4. Matrushakti Udyamita scheme was launched by Haryana

a. Only 1 and 3 are true

b. Only 1 and 4 are true

c. Only 2 and 4 are true

d. Only 2 and 3 are true

Answer: c

Explanation: With an aim to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to women on the birth of second girl child, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a new scheme ‘Kaushalya Matritva Yojana’ on March 07, 2022. On International Women’s Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a new scheme for women, ‘Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme’ to provide financial support to women entrepreneurs.

India’s first fully women-owned industrial park is in?

a. Delhi

b. Hyderabad

c. Jaipur

d. Guwahati

Answer: b

Explanation: India’s first 100 per cent women-owned industrial park became operational on March 8, 2022, in Hyderabad, Telangana. It is promoted by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), in partnership with the Telangana State government.

Katalin Novak is the new President of?

a. Norway

b. Maldives

c. Switzerland

d. Hungary

Answer: d

Explanation: The Parliament of Hungary has elected Katalin Eva Novak to be the first female President of the country. Novak won the 2022 Presidential election by a two-thirds majority. She won 72.87 per cent of the overall voting or 137 seats out of the total 199 seats.

To be continued…