Graveyard shift makes a comeback in Hyderabad’s IT sector

18 August 22

Prolonged work from home lifestyle has made it tough for graveyard shift employees to get accustomed back to the same shift when done from the office.

Hyderabad: Graveyard shifts were never fun. And now, as the dreaded shift makes a comeback in the city’s IT sector, it is haunting techies, who for the major part of the last two years were working from home and were not actually worried about the shift that is notoriously unpopular in most firms.

From sitting comfy in their homes, taking power naps and snack breaks whenever they wanted to, whether it was 1 am or 4 am, heading back to office for the graveyard shift is not an idea that they were exactly looking forward to.

The struggle of the commute, the strict vigil that makes sure no one takes breaks too often and most crucially, the dull and monotonous menu in the office canteen, if at all there is one, are all making life seem more like that of zombies for many. It is not that they were not used to these struggles, but the prolonged work from home lifestyle has turned these tough for graveyard shift employees to get accustomed back to the same shift when done from office.

“Stepping out of work at 6.30 am to see the sun rising overhead is vexing, that too almost after two years. Working from home even in the dead of the night was different. It was convenient and comfortable. Whenever I felt irked, I used to get out of the home for a short break,” shares a techie.

Though many companies have rotational shifts, some employees are assigned to work night shifts because of their job role and global timings.

“Major IT companies provide night shift allowance, ranging from Rs.300-400 a night. But in smaller companies, the story is different. The transport too is a hassle at times and there won’t be good food at the cafeteria,” shares another techie.

What stands as a ray of hope in the darkness is that some companies are offering a hybrid mode of work, so that graveyard shift employees are not always stuck in the same shift or in office. “Something is better than nothing. Our company has asked us to come to the office thrice a week and we can work from home the other days,” a techie said.

The difficulties in returning to the graveyard shift, however, are likely to be heard from more quarters in the coming days, as more companies return to the work from office mode.

According to Krishna Yedula, secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), only the BPO sector has resumed work from office mode so far, and this industry has 24-hour shifts.

“Only less than 20 per cent of the IT services and products sector has started work from office mode again,” he adds.