Groundbreaking done for SGD Corning facility in Mahabubnagar

KTR broke ground for SGD Corning Technologies Private Limited's pharmaceutical glass-tubing facility at Vemula in Moosapet mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Mahabubnagar: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao broke ground for SGD Corning Technologies Private Limited’s pharmaceutical glass-tubing facility at Vemula in Moosapet mandal of the district on Thursday.

This is after Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and SGD Pharma announced a joint venture, “SGD Corning Technologies Private Limited” that allows SGD to adopt Corning’s Velocity Vial technology platform and will help expand pharmaceutical packaging manufacturing in India. Together, the two companies will help drugmakers respond to increasingly complex capacity and quality issues while meeting global demand for critical medicines.

Combining SGD’s vial-converting expertise with Corning’s proprietary glass-coating technology, the collaboration will enhance vial quality, improve filling-line productivity, and speed the global delivery of injectable treatments.

Manufacturing of Velocity Vials at SGD’s facility in Vemula, India, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. Pharmaceutical tubing production is expected to begin in 2025.

“I am delighted that Corning, a global leader in glass innovation, and SGD Pharma, a global leader in glass packaging have selected Telangana to build their world-class facility. The project of approximately Rs.500 crore is slated to play a crucial role in increasing the primary packaging capabilities of the industry to support increased vaccine and critical drug production from Telangana. The SGD-Corning partnership is a welcome step forward as we move toward growing our ecosystem to achieve India’s goal of a $250B ecosystem by 2030,” Rama Rao said.

“The partnership with Corning represents yet another step in SGD Pharma’s ongoing evolution of our offerings and services and will expand our portfolio of high-quality tubular glass packaging,” said SGD CEO Olivier Rousseau.

SGD joins a growing network of leading primary-packaging manufacturers adopting Corning’s cutting- edge coating technology. The joint venture expands Velocity Vials’ manufacturing footprint, localizes its supply chains in India, and enables easier adoption of the technology by customers.