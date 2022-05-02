Groundwater levels in Telangana increase despite scorching summer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the scorching summer, the groundwater levels in Telangana recorded a net average rise of 0.29 metre during April 2022 compared to April 2021. Out of 33 districts, the rise in groundwater levels was observed in 19 districts. Jayashankar Bhupalpally recorded the highest rise of 3.97 m compared to last year.

According to the report on the groundwater level in the State, the average groundwater levels in the State during April-2022 was 8.73 m below ground level (m bgl) which varies from 4.83 m bgl in Wanaparthy to 15.36 m bgl in Medak. Out of 33 districts, Wanaparthy district recorded an average water level (4.83 m) of less than 5 m bgl, 25 districts recorded between 5-10 m bgl, eight districts between 10-15 mbgl and Medak district (15.36 mbgl) registered more than 15 mbgl.

A net average rise of 0.46 m in groundwater levels was observed during April 2022 compared to May 2021. Out of 33 districts, the rise in groundwater levels was observed in 22 districts, with Jayashankar Bhupalpally district recording the highest rise of 2.9 m and Medchal district registering the highest fall of 1.21 m.

Groundwater levels during April 2022 when compared with the decadal average of April (2012-2021), recorded significant rise. Out of 594 mandals, the rise in the range of 0-27.42 m was observed in 548 (92 per cent) mandals and fall in the range 0.02-8.43 m in 46 (eight per cent) mandals.

The officials of Groundwater department observed that the multi-pronged efforts to improve the groundwater table in the State, have helped bring up the groundwater level over the years. Measures like the revival of minor irrigation tanks taken up under Mission Kakatiya, their re-filling with river water for irrigation and construction of checkdams across rivulets for water conservation and irrigation, among others, helped in rejuvenating the groundwater table and thus, increased the sustainability of borewells.

During the water year 2021-22 (up to 30th April 2022), State received rainfall of 1,145 mm against 878 mm of normal rainfall. Thus, there is a 30 per cent excess rainfall during this period as compared to normal annual rainfall.

