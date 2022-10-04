TSPSC to conduct Group-I prelims on October 16

Given certain rumours of postponement of Group-I preliminary test, the Commission sources have made it clear that test would not be deferred even if it was clashing with any other recruitment examination.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is making elaborate arrangements for conducting the preliminary test for the Group-I services scheduled for October 16.

TSPSC Chairman, Dr. B Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday convened a meeting with district collectors and other officials on the arrangements being made for the test. For the test, about 1,040 test centres are being constituted across the State. Candidates who applied for the preliminary test can download the hall ticket from the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ from October 9.

“If the preliminary test is postponed now, then it cannot be conducted for about one year as some or other examinations are scheduled on Sundays. So, there is no question of postponing the Group-I services preliminary test. All arrangements are being put in place,” sources said.

The TSPSC had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioners and 40 Assistant Audit Officers among others.

This is the first Group-I notification issued after the formation of Telangana State. Moreover, never in the history of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State, have such a huge number of Group-I posts been notified. Earlier, the Group-I notification was issued by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission for a total of 312 posts in 2011.

With the State government scrapping the personality test (interview), the TSPSC’s Group-I recruitment is a two-tier process comprising a preliminary test which is an objective type and a written examination (Main).

As announced earlier by the TSPSC, the preliminary test will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main exam will be 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone following the rule of reservation.

