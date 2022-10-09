TSPSC releases Group-I prelims hall tickets

Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

The preliminary test is scheduled to be held on October 16 from 10.30 am to 1 pm in all district centres. The hall tickets will be available for download up to October 16.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Sunday hosted the hall tickets for the Group-I preliminary test on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The preliminary test is scheduled to be held on October 16 from 10.30 am to 1 pm in all district centres. The hall tickets will be available for download up to October 16. The candidates were advised to download hall tickets well in advance to avoid last minute rush. The Group-I job aspirants have been directed to follow the guidelines and instructions as provided on the hall ticket and website.

Meanwhile, the Commission has replaced the OMR-based exam test booklet series (A, B, C & D) with test booklet number for the Group-I preliminary test.

The test booklet number will be printed on the right corner of the cover page of the question paper. The candidate has to fill the six-digit test booklet number in the boxes provided in the OMR answer sheet and has to darken/bubble the appropriate circles with blue/black ballpoint pen. A model OMR sheet has been made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ for the understanding of candidates.