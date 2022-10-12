Group I exam on Oct 16: 26,217 candidates to appear in erstwhile Khammam

Collector Anudeep D speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Khammam: Officials in the erstwhile Khammam district have been gearing up for conducting the Group-1 examination to be conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on October 16.

As many as 26,217 candidates are expected to appear for the test, with 17,366 candidates in Khammam and 8,851 candidates in Kothagudem district. Khammam district Collector VP Gautham said 58 examination centres were set up in the district, which was divided into 13 routes. Each route would have five to six exam centres.

Meetings with liaison officers, assistant liaison officers and officials of concerned departments were held and the district administration was fully geared up for conducting the exam, the Collector said. Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said elaborate security arrangements were being made for conducting the test in a smooth manner.

Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G also briefed the media on Wednesday on the arrangements for the Group-I examination in the district. Durishetty said 327 examination rooms were readied at 23 centres in the district. CCTV cameras have been installed in all the examination rooms, while 23 chief superintendents and 381 invigilators would monitor the examination in addition to flying and assistant flying squads. A helpline, 08744-241950, has been set up at the collectorate to assist and guide candidates.

Candidates should attend the test wearing sandals and not shoes and those found erasing answers on the OMR sheet would be disqualified, they added.

Dr. Vineeth informed that Section 144 would be enforced around the test centres. The district was divided into eight routes for transporting the question papers to the test centres.