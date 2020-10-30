GRT Jewellers open new showroom in Hyderabad

The showroom boasts of specially curated, exquisite Pachi collections, Kundan, ruby and emerald and uncut diamond collection to meet the needs of the jewellery enthusiasts in the city,

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Offering a wide range of jewellery that include gold, diamond, platinum, silver and gemstones, GRT Jewellers inaugurated its new showroom at Somajiguda circle, on Friday.

The showroom boasts of specially curated, exquisite Pachi collections, Kundan, ruby and emerald and uncut diamond collection to meet the needs of the jewellery enthusiasts in the city, a press release said.

It also has inaugural offers and discounts and customers who buy gold jewellery will receive silver of equal weight absolutely for free of cost. Those who buy diamond jewellery will receive 25 gm silver free per carat. These offers are available at all GRT showrooms in Hyderabad for a limited period, the release said.

G R Ananth Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director of GRT, said the latest showroom in the city is spread over three floors with indoor car parking. “We have added special VIP selection rooms to ensure our customers privacy and GRT live video shopping facility to shop from the comfort of their homes for a contactless shopping experience,” he said.

