Guess what Seerat’s ‘most favourite monsoon memory’ is

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: One of the seasons that we wait all year long is monsoon. The sudden change in the environment brings a calming feel with the sound of raindrops tickling our senses. Most Mumbaikars look forward to enjoying this season to the fullest. And Seerat Kapoor, who hails from Mumbai, is no exception and is also a complete sucker of the memory lanes.

She takes us down her memory lane to share ‘the best way’ she would like to enjoy spending her monsoon weather. “I love the monsoon the most. The weather and the peace allow one to feel immensely connected within. It carries a sense of calmness and sheer joy. This season makes me feel kind of cosy and nostalgic time to time. All through school and college, I would eagerly look forward to the monsoon. My most memorable time was relishing a plate of homemade, hot crispy malpuas and ginger chai with my family during the rains! Dad was always such a mood lifter. Of course, he would initiate the plan. I deeply cherish those years we spent together as a family,” says the actor recalling her favourite monsoon memories.

The actor also reveals that an ideal romantic date is never a bad idea this season. She says, “My idea of a perfect romantic date would be a long drive on a rainy day with my favourite person, followed by a candlelight dinner overlooking a water body. Option 2, None of the above. Surprise me!”

Seerat Kapoor, indeed, has the sweetest monsoon memory. Let us know what yours is.