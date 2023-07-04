Gulf dreams turn sour for many in Telangana

There is a sudden rise in the number of persons from the State, who migrated to Middle East countries in search of employment, abruptly ending their lives

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

There is a sudden rise in the number of persons from the State, who migrated to Middle East countries in search of employment, abruptly ending their lives

Karimnagar: There was a time when families that were in dire financial straits have seen better days after a breadwinner manages to land a job in the Gulf. However, the Gulf dream seems to be no longer that easy, with many falling to the vagaries of extreme stress and related issues, and in turn, losing out to life too quickly.

There is a sudden rise in the number of persons from the State, who migrated to Middle East countries in search of employment, abruptly ending their lives. There are also many cases of many of these migrant labourers dying of heart related ailments in the recent past.

A youngster from Yellareddypet of Rajanna-Sircilla district, Shivaiahgari Naveen, died of a heart stroke in Dubai in the second week of June. He had collapsed while at work, following which he was shifted him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Doctors said that he died of a heart attack. Similar is the case of Mailaram Narsaiah from Dharmaram of Konaraopet mandal. He developed a heart stroke while working in Bahrain Municipality.

Nagula Narsaiah from Kodumunja, Vemulawada urban mandal also died of a heart attack in Dubai in the third week of June. In another incident, Babbi Prasad from Amrad, Armoor mandal of Nizamabad district, was found hanging in the bathroom of his accommodation in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia in the last week of June. He is suspected to have hanged himself to death in the wake of mounting debts.

Puram Ramulu from Uppalwai, Sadasivnagar mandal of Nizamabad, also died of a heart attack in Muscat, Oman in June. A Gulf returnee, Ramulu had again gone to Oman on a visit visa and faced problems due to lack of a job. He also developed health problems due to lack of food. Moved by the plight of Ramulu, who used to sleep on the road due to lack of shelter, his friends had provided shelter. Unfortunately, he died of a heart stroke the very next day. Esaipet Ravi from Adlur of Kamareddy municipal limits also died of a heart stroke in Dubai.

On the other hand, Vasala Naresh from Rudrangi mandal of Rajanna-Siriclla, was found hanging from a tree in his native village on March 2, upset after being cheated by an agent who promised a job in the Gulf.

A Gulf returnee, Naresh was trying to go for a third time and gave Rs.1.5 lakh to an agent from his village for a visa and attended an interview in Chennai where the visa was declared fake. The agent, who promised to return the amount at a village elders’ panchayat, however refused to do so later.

There are more than 50 such cases since January this year. Debts, stress, low salaries, work pressure, exploitation by agents, loneliness and health problems have been cited as the main reasons for these deaths.

A majority of people migrate to Gulf countries by borrowing money from private persons for visa, passport and other expenses. Since a majority of them migrate on a visit visa, they do not get a good job and have to stay at home without a job for months together.

As a result, they would not be to clear the debts or send money for expenses of their families. Extreme heat weather conditions and loneliness are also increasing stress levels among such persons.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Pravasi Mitra Labour union president Swadesh Parikipandla said people were migrating to Gulf countries with high expectations to earn money and lead a good life.

However, when their aspirations are shattered in the form of low salaries, work pressure and exploitation at the workplace, they fall into depression.

A regular labourer is likely to earn around 1,000 dirhams (Rs.20,000 to Rs.25,000 in Indian currency). After expenses, he might be able to save Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000, which is hardly enough to pay interest on his debts or to send money to the family, he said.

Bheem Reddy of Gulf Welfare Forum said the reasons behind suicides by Gulf labourers should be studied and initiatives launched to check these deaths.