Gulf migrant from Jagtial kidnapped at Mumbai airport

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Updated On - 03:46 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Jagtial: A gulf migrant Mathamalla Shankaraiah (50) was reportedly kidnapped by unknown persons at Mumbai Airport. Though the abduction took place on June 22, it came to light on Thursday when the kidnappers sent photographs of Shankaraiah to his son’s WhatsApp number. The abductors, it is said, had also demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh for his release and sent a video in which Shankaraiah was being tortured.

According to family members, Shankaraiah, a native of Nandagiri of Pegadapalli mandal, had migrated to Dubai in search of employment five years ago. On his way back to native village, he landed in Mumbai Airport on June 22. After landing in the airport, he called up his family members that he was taking a private travel bus to reach the village and sent a photo of himself shot in the bus. He also informed that he developed friendship with a co-passenger hailing from Tamil Nadu who was sitting next to him.

His family members Anjavva and son Harish were worried as Shankaraiah failed to return home even after four days and alerted their relatives in Mumbai to search for him but in vain. On Monday, Harish went to Mumbai and lodged a missing complaint with the police. Surprisingly, on Monday afternoon, Shankaraiah called his family members from Tiruchi of Tami Nadu and informed them that he was kidnapped by unknown persons.

Initially, his family members believed that he could have been kidnapped for gold and money being carried by him while returning home from Dubai. However, they were shocked when kidnappers demanded Rs 15 lakh ransom while sending videos of his torture on Thursday. The family members requested the kidnappers not to torture Shankaraiah since it would take a few days to arrange money by selling their home. To avoid a police trap, they were using internet calls to contact the victim’s family members. Moreover, they were seeking the contact number of the Tamil Nadu person who travelled along with Shankaraiah in the bus from Mumbai.