Kidnapped gulf migrant rescued in Puducherry by Mumbai police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Mathamalla Shankaraiah

Jagtial: A gulf migrant, Mathamalla Shankaraiah (48), who was kidnapped by unknown persons at Mumbai Airport on June 22, was traced in Puducherry and rescued by the police. The Mumbai police, who managed to find out the secret place where the victim was detained in Puducherry on Saturday, rescued him from kidnappers and safely shifted him to Chennai in the night. On Sunday, he was shifted to Mumbai on a flight.

It may be recalled that a native of Nandagiri of Pegadapalli mandal, Shankariah migrated to Dubai in the search of employment five years ago. On his way back to native village, he landed in Mumbai Airport on June 22. After landing in the airport, he informed the family members that he booked a ticket in a private travel bus to reach the village. The family members Anjavva and son Harish were worried as Shankaraiah failed to reach the home even after four days and alerted their relatives in Mumbai to search for him but in vain.

Also Read Gulf migrant from Jagtial kidnapped at Mumbai airport

On June 27, Harish went to Mumbai and lodged a missing complaint with the local police. Surprisingly, in the afternoon, Shankaraiah made a call to his family members from Tiruchi of Tami Nadu and informed them that he was kidnapped by unknown persons and undergoing treatment in a hospital. Initially, family members thought that Shankaraiah was kidnapped for the want of the gold and money being carried by him while coming back to home from Dubai. However, they were shocked when kidnapers demanded Rs 15 lakh after sending the torturing photos of Shankaraiah on July 1. On July 2, they sent the videos wherein the victim is being tortured by them.

Knowing that Shankaraiah was taken to Tamil Nadu by kidnappers, Mumbai police went to that state and searched for him in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam areas. On Saturday, police managed to find the place where Shankaraiah was detained in Puducherry and raided the hideout in the night. However, kidnappers fled from the spot after noticing the police, it was said.