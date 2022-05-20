Gulzar composes and narrates poetry for Voot Select’s ‘Aadha Ishq’

Published: Updated On - 04:37 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Legendary poet, lyricist, screenwriter, and filmmaker, Gulzar is considered one of the greatest artistes of our time. The five-time National Film Award-winning lyricist recently joined hands with Voot Select to pen, as well as record, heartfelt poetry for the platform’s modern-day romantic saga ‘Aadha Ishq’, which premiered exclusively on May 12. Hearing about the show and its unique love story, the veteran lyricist agreed to compose two poems and went on to narrate them, especially for the show! The poems composed perfectly encapsulate the soul-stirring anguish and joy of love and heartbreak.

Sharing his experience of writing the poems, Gulzar expressed, “The script of ‘Aadha Ishq’ drew me in to its unconventional love story. It’s a one-of-a-kind heart-wrenching tale of unrequited love, and it was a joy composing poetry for it. After many discussions with the director, Nandita Mehra, we created these poems that capture the essence of romance and heartbreak experienced by these characters.”

‘Aadha Ishq’ follows the explosive turn of events that transpire when a young girl, Rene, falls in love with a charismatic artist, Sahir, who shares a turbulent romantic history with her mother, Roma. Directed by Nandita Mehra, this romantic drama stars Aamna Sharif, Pratibha Ranta, Gaurav Arora and Kunaal Roy Kapur in lead roles.

