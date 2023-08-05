BRS MLC Kavitha interacts with Govt school girl students in Council

Updated On - 04:59 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: About eight Class 10 girl students from the Government High School, Banjara Hills on Saturday witnessed proceedings of the State Legislative Council.

The students also called on BRS MLC K Kavitha and interacted with her and shared their experiences. Kavitha briefed the students about the proceedings of the council and shared some valuable information about the House. Kavitha also took them to Council chairperson Gutha Sukender Reddy’s chamber, where they had interaction with him. The students were overjoyed with their experience and enjoyed every moment they spent in the Council premises.

Later, Kavitha sharing about her interaction with the school students on Twitter, said: “Some Young Minds from Government High School joined me at the Council today. Witnessing the legislative process at the Council through students’ eyes reminds us why we do what we do. Our youth’s passion and curiosity give us hope for a better tomorrow. Let’s keep fostering their interest in politics, public service, and civic spirit!” (sic).

Some Young Minds from Government High School joined me at the Council today. Witnessing the legislative process at the Council through students' eyes reminds us why we do what we do. Our youth's passion and curiosity give us hope for a better tomorrow. Let's keep fostering their… pic.twitter.com/G42412VOYH — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 5, 2023

