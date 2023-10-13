GWMC wins Asia Pacific Sanitation Excellence award

Mayor Gundu Sudharani will receive the award on behalf of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has been selected for the Asia Pacific Sanitation Excellence Award 2023 by United Cities and Local Governments- Asia Pacific. The award will be presented at the 9th UCLG ASPAC congress to be held from November 13 to 15 in Yiwu, China, said GWMC Commisisoner Rizwanbasha Shaik.

GWMC was selected for the award for its implementation of good sanitation practices including solid waste management, maintenance of FSTPs, 36 dry and wet waste segregation stations, and efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6.2 through the City Wide Inclusive Sanitation approach and innovations.

Under SDG 6.2, the world aims to achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations. Mayor Gundu Sudharani will receive the award on behalf of the GWMC.

The 9th UCLG ASPC Congress, with the theme “Advancing Balanced Economic Development for Asia and the Pacific”, will provide a platform for local governments to discuss and share best practices on how to address the polycrisis and achieve sustainable development in the region.