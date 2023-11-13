Strict measures at critical polling stations in Warangal: Police observer Rajesh Kumar

Out of the 230 polling centres set up in the Warangal East constituency, 25 per cent (57) have been identified as problematic

11:19 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Warangal: Police observer appointed by ECI, Rajesh Kumar stated that strict action should be taken at critical polling stations. A meeting was held by Returning Officer and GWMC Commissioner Shaikh Rizwanbasha on the poll arrangements on Monday.

Out of the 230 polling centres set up in the Warangal East constituency, 25 per cent (57) have been identified as problematic. Police observer has instructed officials to collect comprehensive information on the past criminal activities that occurred at these polling stations, the history of rowdy sheets, the sensitivity of political parties, and the presence of mixed culture areas. A special plan of action for the deployment of additional forces, live webcasting in the respective polling centres, and law and order measures have also been discussed. He sought to know all these details from Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan.

“So far, 11 cases have been registered under law and order under MCC violation and cases have also been registered against the main party candidates who violated the rules,” the officials said.