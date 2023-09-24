Heritage walk held in Warangal

Speaking at a meeting held later at the fort, the Collector said that the district has great historical wealth and everyone is interested in learning about its history and culture.

Warangal: A heritage walk was organized on Sunday in Fort Warangal to celebrate World Tourism Day here on Sunday.

Warangal District Collector P Pravinya and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik have flagged off the rally, which proceeded from Chinthal ground to the inside of Fort Warangal fort to create awareness about the importance of tourism, the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, and the use of voting rights in the upcoming elections.

GWMC commissioner Basha said that everyone should participate and celebrate World Tourism Day grandly. He also mentioned that the day is special as it is also NSS Day.

“A boating unit will be launched at Bhadrakali Lake on Tuesday,” said Shivaji, District Tourism Officer. Kusuma Surya Kiran of the Tourism Department explained the historical places and importance of Tourism Day to the participants.

Chamber of Commerce President Ravinder Reddy, Tahsildar Nageswara Rao, NSS Coordinator K Srinivas Rao, and others participated in the programme.