Warangal: GWMC gears up for Ganesh immersion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols on September 27 and 28. Immersion will be done at 24 ponds or tanks under the tri-cities.

Special teams have been formed with officers and employees from various departments to oversee the immersion arrangements. The Mayor and Commissioner have been regularly monitoring the arrangements in consultation with other government departments that will be participating in the immersion arrangements.

“A total of 25 cranes, including two giant ones, will be used for the immersion. GWMC is also making arrangements for electric lights, roads, environmental cleanliness, CC cameras, digital screens, huge cages, drinking water, and other facilities at the immersion ponds,” GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik.

The largest number of Ganesha idols are immersed in the Chinna Wadepalli pond in Deshaipet every year. More than a thousand idols are immersed in this pond alone. Officials estimate that the number is likely to increase this time.

GWMC has also formed special teams to provide immersion services at these ponds. The teams will be supervised by the Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner. Officials from different government departments have also been appointed as liaison officers.

Heavy cranes, rafts, and yard floats will be available at all 24 immersion ponds. The Fisheries Department is making these arrangements in collaboration with other government departments.

The GWMC commissioner has made it clear to the employees that services must be provided in two-day shifts. He has also made it clear that holidays will not be accepted during this period. According to the official sources, hundreds of policemen will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the immersion process. West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar inspected the arrangements at several tanks on Tuesday.