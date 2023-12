Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Case: Allahabad High Court Rejects Muslim Pleas | Places of Worship Act

In a recent development, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu worshippers and deity seeking restoration of temple at the Mosque premises are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

