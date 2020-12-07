Habitual offender arrested in Siddipet

The worth of valuables seized from him was put at Rs 15 lakh by the police.

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Siddipet: Gajwel Police nabbed a seasoned burglar, who was involved in as many as 20 theft cases in Gajwel town on Sunday. The police recovered 26.7 grams of the gold, 1.92 kgs of silver ornaments, a digital camera, bike, gloves, cutter and iron rod. The worth of valuables seized from him was put at Rs 15 lakh by the police. The accused was identified as Dabbeta Balalingam, a resident of Rayavaram of Jagadevpur Mandal in Siddipet district.

Since some unidentified miscreants have looted the house of teacher Devasani Venu on November 21 this year in Gajwel town, he has filed a case with the police. As a host of such cases were reported in Gajwel town in the recent months, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis has instructed the ACP Gajwel Narayana to constitute a couple of special teams to trace the accused.

Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis said that the accused is a habitual offender. Addicted to lavish life, the Commissioner said that he had been involved in a number of cases since 2007 when the police arrested and sent him to juvenile home. When he came out of the facility, he again continued with his crimes. The police again arrested him in 2019 and sent him to jail. When he came out of Jail in 2020 February, Davis has said he again got into the old business.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .