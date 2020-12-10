Haj applications see huge drop in Telangana

Uncertainty over Covid protocols reason for drop, say officials

Hyderabad: With uncertainty looming large over the protocol and restrictions during the Haj pilgrimage 2021 in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, a significant drop is seen in the number of applications for the pilgrimage, in the State.

Till Wednesday, the Telangana State Haj Committee has received 2,030 applications from the Haj aspirants. Of the total, 808 applicants were men and the remaining women.

The number of applications so far this year have been far less compared to the usual demand. On an average around 10,000 people from the State apply every year to perform the Haj pilgrimage and the selection is done through a draw of lots.

“Due to uncertainty over the protocol for the pilgrimage in view of Covid-19 we received less applications. Thursday is the last day and we expect a few more applications,” said Mohd Masiullah Khan, chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee.

The Haj Committee of India in view of Covid-19 has announced that it will reduce the Haj quota by 50 per cent to all the States. Telangana last year got a quota of around 5,000 while the State Haj Committee expects it will be brought down to 2,500 this year.

As per the new guidelines in backdrop of Covid-19 the Central Haj Committee stated that senior citizens above the age of 65 years and children should not apply for Haj pilgrimage 2021. “Only those aged between 18 and 65 years were asked to apply,” he said.

The pilgrims would be accommodated only in one category ‘Azizia’ as against the regular three categories. The ‘rubath’ facility extended by the Nizam Trust would also be not made available for the Haj pilgrimage in 2021.

The pilgrimage is also going to cost more this year due to social distancing norms being followed in accommodating the pilgrims and their travel. “So far the amount is not calculated. We will known about it after allotment of quota to the State and the protocols in place,” Khan added.

