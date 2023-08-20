Haldiram’s continues its expansion in Hyderabad

The restaurant offers flavours of Indian Cuisine which brings to you a delicious fusion of the traditional and the new.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:25 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: Haldiram’s, a leading Indian chain of Restaurants and Sweets outlets, has opened its new store in Attapur, Hyderabad.

The restaurant offers flavours of Indian Cuisine which brings to you a delicious fusion of the traditional and the new. The Raj Kachori, Chole Bhature, Pani Puri, Pav Bhaji, Palak Patta Chat, Chole Kulcha Sandwich, and many other dishes are served. Jain food options are also available along with some delicious treats like Pinnanza.

“Our aim is to provide customers with a range of delicious snacks and sweets, coupled with an immersive and unforgettable experience. We are excited to bring the flavours of Indian Cuisine in Attapur,” said Shubham Shukla, Head of Marketing.

The new store has a seating capacity of 96 people built in a 4000 sft, one of the biggest stores in the city marking a milestone with about 200 stores across India.