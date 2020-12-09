Halle Berry devastated over Natalie Desselle Reid’s death

Berry had starred with Reid in the 1997 comedy film, “B.A.P.S.”. She remembered the late actress as someone who always stayed positive in a post she shared with a black and white close-up of Reid on her verified Instagram account.

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Halle Berry is devastated on hearing about the demnise of actress Natalie Desselle Reid. Berry has shared her feelings in an emotional Instagram note.

“I’m still processing this devastating news — and as I continue to read all of your kind words, memories of Natalie continue to flood back to me,” wrote Berry.

Referring to Robert Townsend, director of “B.A.P.S.”, Berry added: “@iamroberttownsend facilitated our divine connection by uniting us in roles that would change our lives and impact our culture for generations to come. I am forever grateful for that moment. Natalie was one of the most precious people I’ve ever known. The second I met her our hearts were intertwined – we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her.”

She added: “Natalie taught us love, joy and humor through her characters — she could never dim her light, and it was infectious. With her I laughed harder than I’d ever laughed before. She showed us it was ok to be goofy and funny while still being sincere and extraordinarily kind. She and I would hoot and holler over every #BAPS tribute we came across, sending them back and forth to one another, overwhelmed that our on screen friendship meant as much to you as it did to us. She was especially humbled by that, as am I.”

“Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be. For that she was often underrated, passed over – deprived of the platform she truly deserved. But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her.”

“Above all, she was a daughter, wife, friend and mother ; and my heart is with her entire family, especially with Leonard, Sereno, Summer and Sasha. I’ll love you forever my sweet friend. ima miss you Nat Dog!” Berry, 54, concluded.

Reid was 53 and she had been battling colon cancer. She is survived by husband, Leonard Reid and their three children.