Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023
Home | News | Halloween Drone Show Enthralls Dubai Residents

Halloween drone show enthralls Dubai residents

The show took the audience by surprise as the giant skeleton dazzled in the vibrant lights, leaving a spellbinding aura over the entire venue.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:28 PM, Wed - 1 November 23
Halloween drone show enthralls Dubai residents
Image Source: X, formerly Twitter, @gunsnrosesgirl3

Hyderabad: On Halloween day, residents in Dubai were treated with a spectacular drone show, which enthralled viewers as it showcased a giant moving skeleton next to the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The show took the audience by surprise as the giant skeleton dazzled in the vibrant lights, leaving a spellbinding aura over the entire venue.

The illuminated and choreographed drone show was executed by the company ‘Geoscan Drone Show’, that showcased an intriguing skeletal  formation in the sky.

Watch it here:

Related News

Latest News