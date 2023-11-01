Halloween drone show enthralls Dubai residents

The show took the audience by surprise as the giant skeleton dazzled in the vibrant lights, leaving a spellbinding aura over the entire venue.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Image Source: X, formerly Twitter, @gunsnrosesgirl3

Hyderabad: On Halloween day, residents in Dubai were treated with a spectacular drone show, which enthralled viewers as it showcased a giant moving skeleton next to the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The illuminated and choreographed drone show was executed by the company ‘Geoscan Drone Show’, that showcased an intriguing skeletal formation in the sky.

Watch it here:

昨夜のドバイのハロウィンナイトでは高層タワーの横で巨大な骸骨が不気味に動くドローンライトショーが行われたようです ©Geoscan Drone Show pic.twitter.com/LX2mTSViD3 — Masayuki Tsuda (@MasayukiTsuda2) October 31, 2023

Halloween drone light show in Dubai, forming a giant moving skeleton next to a building 📹Geoscan Drone Show

pic.twitter.com/MeijLsfhrR — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 1, 2023

