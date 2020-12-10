Hamilton back in training

Hamilton, 35, is expected to be given until Saturday morning at the very latest to prove his fitness, if needed, with the team continuing with Russell in his car

Abu Dhabi: Lewis Hamilton is back in training and set to return for Mercedes at this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but only if he is passed fit and returns negative tests for Covid-19.

The seven-time world champion was absent from last week’s action-filled Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain where his replacement and fellow-Briton George Russell shone, despite a bungled Mercedes pit-stop, on his way to ninth – his first points-scoring finish.

Hamilton, 35, is expected to be given until Saturday morning at the very latest to prove his fitness, if needed, with the team continuing with Russell in his car.

Russell was nominated on Wednesday to be the Mercedes representative at a pre-event news conference at the Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday.

Nothing is certain, however, ahead of a race in which the champion team – for an unprecedented seven successive years – seek some redemption following their embarrassing tyre gaffes last Sunday.

“We head into the final race looking for redemption after a disappointing race in Sakhir, where both George and Valtteri (Bottas) lost the opportunity to win,” said team chief Toto Wolff.

